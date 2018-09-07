Skip to content
NKY police warn of man approaching students waiting for bus
Police say a man recently drove up to two girls and asked them if they needed a ride.
By
FOX19 Web Staff
Tri-State animal rescue workers leave for the Carolina coast
By
Lauren Artino
Published 2h at 4:57 PM
Diaper design changes research-based, says P&G rep
By
FOX19 Web Staff
Published 3h at 4:10 PM
Sheriff: Men arrested after Brown County chase, shooting
By
Pat Holmes
Published 3h at 3:54 PM
Rescue training closes top floor of Midtown garage
By
Kim Schupp
Published 5h at 1:36 PM
Someone actually threw out a casket with the garbage in Akron and we know the story behind who picked it up
By
Dan DeRoos
Published 12:40 PM at 12:40 PM
76
Currently in
Cincinnati, OH
Full Forecast
Services Monday for Oak Hills student killed in River Road wreck
By
Alison Montoya
Published 5:09 AM at 5:09 AM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
FC Cincinnati to break ground on training center Wednesday
FC Cincinnati will break ground on the 23.6-acre club’s training center in Milford on Wednesday.
By
Kim Schupp
11:40 AM
11:40 AM
Fifth Third shooting motive may never be known; ballistic helmets coming for firefighters
“We've dug up as much as we can on that. There are no red flags."
By
Jennifer Edwards Baker
11:30 AM
11:30 AM
$2 million bond for Akron man accused of killing girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard
By
Julia Tullos
Published 10:56 AM at 10:56 AM
Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI
By
Charles Gazaway and
Connie Leonard
Published 10:44 AM at 10:44 AM
Hearing held for officer accused of violating police procedures in Tasing of 11-year-old girl
By
Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published 9:44 AM at 9:44 AM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
By
Susannah George
Published 16m at 7:13 PM
GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
By
Alan Fram and
Lisa Mascaro
Published 19m at 7:11 PM
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
Published 1h at 6:15 PM
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe
President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
By
Chad Day
1h
1h
VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia
NBC12 viewers have sent numerous videos and photos as tornadoes ripped through Central Virginia on Monday afternoon.
By
NBC12 Newsroom
1h
1h
SPORTS
Browns kicker was playing injured; team looking for replacement, report says
Schefter also says that the Browns are likely to move on from Gonzalez this week after his most recent performance.
By
Chris Anderson
Published 12:54 PM at 12:54 PM
Surgery likely for Bengals star running back
September 14
September 14
Bengals overcome mistakes, hold on for 34-23 win at Indy
September 10
September 10
Backup QB Matt Barkley hurt as Bengals lose to Colts 27-26
August 30
August 30
Ohio State trustees set Wednesday meeting on Meyer's future
Ohio State trustees have set a private Wednesday meeting to talk about the future of football coach Urban Meyer.
August 20
August 20
The Cincy Weekend
Meet the Middletown man living inside a haunted school
14 Pick-your-own pumpkin patches in Cincinnati
This Cincy tattoo shop is helping former gang members cover up their ink
Braxton Brewing and Graeter's are coming together to make Pumpkin Pie Beer
EDUCATION
New SmartLab opens at Park Forest Elementary
By
JCPS plans more meetings to discuss negotiations with KDE
By
JPS board of trustees appoints new superintendent
By
CPS votes to put levy on ballot guaranteeing 2 years of preschool
By
Dan Wells
Reality Check: Will community banks disappear at the end of the year?
HEALTH
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
Lace up for the St. Elizabeth Triathlon
19 For A Cure: Klosterman Baking Co. & Pink Ribbon Girls
By
Cooking for Wellness
By
Millenials turn to new tool in push to be picture perfect
NATIONAL
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
EDITORIAL
BET: Safety at school
By
Editorial: Our sympathy goes out to the family, community members mourning Kyle Plush
By
Debbie Bush
Editorial: Make example out of those who post threats against children in school
By
Debbie Bush
Consider This: Here's what viewers had to say about the recent controversy at Elder HS
By
Debbie Bush
For those waiting on transplant lists, OD organs donations may be an answer
By
Debbie Bush