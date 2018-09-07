NKY police warn of man approaching students waiting for bus

NKY police warn of man approaching students waiting for bus

Police say a man recently drove up to two girls and asked them if they needed a ride.
Services Monday for Oak Hills student killed in River Road wreck
  Services Monday for Oak Hills student killed in River Road wreck
Published 5:09 AM at 5:09 AM
TODAY'S HEADLINES

By 

FOX19 Web Staff

40m 40m
Tri-State animal rescue workers leave for the Carolina coast
  Tri-State animal rescue workers leave for the Carolina coast
Animal shelters in North and South Carolina are packed.That’s why volunteers with Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue will head down there to do their part.
By 

Lauren Artino

2h 2h
Diaper design changes research-based, says P&G rep
A spokesperson with Procter and Gamble says ongoing research with parents has prompted new graphics on certain diapers.
By 

FOX19 Web Staff

3h 3h
FC Cincinnati to break ground on training center Wednesday

FC Cincinnati will break ground on the 23.6-acre club’s training center in Milford on Wednesday.
By 

Kim Schupp

11:40 AM 11:40 AM
Fifth Third shooting motive may never be known; ballistic helmets coming for firefighters

“We've dug up as much as we can on that. There are no red flags."
By 

Jennifer Edwards Baker

11:30 AM 11:30 AM
$2 million bond for Akron man accused of killing girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard
Published 10:56 AM at 10:56 AM
Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI
Published 10:44 AM at 10:44 AM
Hearing held for officer accused of violating police procedures in Tasing of 11-year-old girl
Published 9:44 AM at 9:44 AM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

US slashes number of refugees to 30,000 for next year
Published 16m at 7:13 PM
GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser
Published 19m at 7:11 PM
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
Published 1h at 6:15 PM
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe

President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
By 

Chad Day

1h 1h
VIDEOS: Tornadoes rip through Central Virginia

NBC12 viewers have sent numerous videos and photos as tornadoes ripped through Central Virginia on Monday afternoon.
By 

NBC12 Newsroom

1h 1h

SPORTS

Browns kicker was playing injured; team looking for replacement, report says

Schefter also says that the Browns are likely to move on from Gonzalez this week after his most recent performance.
By 

Chris Anderson

Published 12:54 PM at 12:54 PM
Ohio State trustees set Wednesday meeting on Meyer's future

Ohio State trustees have set a private Wednesday meeting to talk about the future of football coach Urban Meyer.
August 20 August 20