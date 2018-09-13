CAT 4 FLORENCE ON THE WAY TO NORTH CAROLINA

LOW WED: 63° HIGH WED: 76° NO RAIN WED
FLORENCE A CAT 3 LANDFALL SATURDAY PM
Florence is expected to come on shore SAT afternoon with 100 mph sustained winds, gusts to 110 mph, deadly storm surge flooding and devastating inland flooding.
The forecast track continues to change and the latest models have it moving south along the coast to Charleston as it weakens rapidly bringing beach erosion, storm surge flooding and extensive inland flooding on the way. All locations from Cape Hatteras to Charleston could have big problems.
For us the weather will be dry through the weekend and our first chance of showers from the remnants of Hurricane Florence will arrive late Monday night with a few showers into Wednesday morning. The rain will be light and no flooding is expected here.
So look for nice weather through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.