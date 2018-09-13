Ex-boyfriend of missing AZ woman charged with her death

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - The ex-boyfriend of a woman missing for more than a month has been charged with her murder.
Kiera Bergman went missing Aug. 4. A bicyclist found her decomposed body in some bushes a month later.
Technology led to the ex-boyfriend's arrest.
Court documents reveal cell phone and Wi-Fi technology helped police catch Kiera Bergman's ex-boyfriend lying. He sits in jail on a first-degree murder charge.
Bergman’s cell phone was connected to her own router in her apartment at the time Jon Clark claimed she had stormed off, taking her phone with her, court documents stated.
Police believe Clark had Bergman's cell phone all along and pretended to be her, texting himself and her roommate later that day from the apartment.
Bill Kalaf, who spent his 20-plus-year career helping police detectives use technology to find evidence, is not on Kiera Bergman's case, but the retired IT specialist called Bergman's Wi-Fi router the key to catching her killer.
"There's a disagreement between what the subject has said, what's actually recorded on the phones, and what's recorded on the routers," Kalaf said.
It's evidence that Kalaf says doesn't come quickly.
"It takes time to build the probable cause and enough statement to get the warrant. Once they get the warrant, they can pick up a cell phone, and that's because of privacy rules," he said.
When detectives interviewed Clark about Bergman's disappearance, they said he confirmed he was familiar with the area where her body was dumped.
When police told him her body was found there, he said he wanted an attorney.
These court documents show the two were arguing because Bergman wanted Clark to move out. Apparently, according to court documents, he was not paying rent and did not have a job.
The roommate told police there was a possibility Bergman was pregnant, and described Clark as "controlling and manipulative."
