Jail expansion underway, overcrowding an ongoing problem

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) An expansion is underway at the Brown County Jail and it includes adding more pods for inmates.
Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis tells Fox 19 Now construction to add a 49 bed pod plus more office space in the current building is ongoing.
We’re told the primary driving factor of this project is to have more room in the jail. Right now Ellis says the jail is averaging about 88 inmates a day. Maximum capacity is 72.
Ellis says the expansion will bring an additional 38 beds to the facility. More office space will allow staff to operate out of one building.
Work on the expansion is expected to be wrap up in the early summer of 2019.
