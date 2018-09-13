Kohl’s hiring for the holiday season

In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Heather Camacuari, of Charlotte, shops for clothing at a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. Many kinds of chains have posted strong sales, both online and at stores. A booming economy, which has shoppers spending more freely, and companies' own efforts in trying to Amazon-proof their business is driving people’s mood to spend. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton)