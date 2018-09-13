Kohl’s hiring for the holiday season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kohl’s plans to hire more than 550 associates in the Tri-State area for the holiday season.
Kohl’s is hosting hiring events at four store locations on Saturday, Sept. 15:
· Kohl’s Western Hills - 6580 Harrison AvenueCincinnati, Ohio
· Kohl’s Florence - 61 Spiral DriveFlorence, Ky.
· Kohl’s Governors Plaza - 9201 Fields Ertel RoadCincinnati, Ohio
· Kohl’s Tylersville - 7935 Tylersville RoadWest Chester, Ohio
Interested candidates can stop by the participating stores for the opportunity to interview.
Seasonal job positions include stockroom operations associates and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service.
For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring
