Kohl’s hiring for the holiday season

The company plans to hire 550 associates in the Tri-State

In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Heather Camacuari, of Charlotte, shops for clothing at a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. Many kinds of chains have posted strong sales, both online and at stores. A booming economy, which has shoppers spending more freely, and companies' own efforts in trying to Amazon-proof their business is driving people’s mood to spend. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton)
By Kim Schupp | September 13, 2018 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 3:39 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kohl’s plans to hire more than 550 associates in the Tri-State area for the holiday season.

Kohl’s is hosting hiring events at four store locations on Saturday, Sept. 15:

· Kohl’s Western Hills - 6580 Harrison AvenueCincinnati, Ohio

· Kohl’s Florence - 61 Spiral DriveFlorence, Ky.

· Kohl’s Governors Plaza - 9201 Fields Ertel RoadCincinnati, Ohio

· Kohl’s Tylersville - 7935 Tylersville RoadWest Chester, Ohio

Interested candidates can stop by the participating stores for the opportunity to interview.

Seasonal job positions include stockroom operations associates and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service.

For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring

