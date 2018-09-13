Madisonville school evacuated for office fire

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A fire in the office of a Madisonville high school Thursday morning caused an evacuation of the building, according to Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center dispatchers.
An electrical panel fire was reported at Shroder High School around 9 a.m. and the building was evacuated while fire crews worked at the scene, said dispatchers.
No injuries were reported.
Students and staff returned to class after fire crews cleared the scene.
