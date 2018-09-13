Sunny, gorgeous weekend ahead

As poor as the weather is in the Carolinas right now, our weather really could not be better this weekend.
The eye of Category 2 Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning. Life-threatening storm surge is expected, along with flooding from torrential rain.
We are going to remain dry and sunny Friday through Sunday with temperatures in the 80s before rain from the hurricane’s remnants arrives Monday night into Tuesday.
The rain is expected to be light with no risk of flooding.
