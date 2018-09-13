Ohio Task Force 1 in NC as Hurricane Florence approaches coast

DAYTON, OH (FOX19) - Two 16-member water rescue teams from Ohio Task Force 1 are in North Carolina to help with search and rescue efforts caused by flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Team Alpha arrived in Kinston, NC late Tuesday and conducted several reconnaissance missions Wednesday, according to a task force statement.
Team members began water rescue missions in Lenoir County Wednesday and are continuing those missions Thursday, said Ohio Task Force 1 spokesperson Randall Hanifen.
The second water rescue team, Team Bravo, arrived in North Carolina Wednesday night and will meet up with Team Alpha today in Lenoir County.
One member of the Incident Support Team is working in the State of North Carolina Emergency Operations Center coordinating FEMA search and rescue efforts.
The task force is made up of firefighters and first responders from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and operates through FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.
While the firefighters are gone, agencies will cover their shifts with overtime paid for by federal authorities.
One of the firefighters on Team Alpha is West Chester Fire Lieutenant Ryan Asbrock, according to a task force statement.
Lt. Asbrock is regularly stationed at Fire Station 74 on Beckett Road in West Chester.
Hurricane Florence was rated category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph but has slowed as it hits the eastern coast.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Florence was rated as a Category 2 storm with winds at 98 mph and is expected to generate a very large area of dangerous storm surge flooding in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
“Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern/central Appalachians into the middle of next week,” said a statement from the NWS.
Hurricane Florence is expected to continue slow down as it approaches the coast and moves inland, according to the NWS.
