Parents sue Madison schools over plan to arm teachers

“However, a recent decision by the District’s Board of Education undermines the safety of their children because it allows teachers, staff and other employees of the District to carry arms all day, every day at school, within the minimum training required by Ohio Law. It is that training requirement that is at the heart of this lawsuit. And it is that lack of training that makes the parents bringing this lawsuit deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of their children when they drop them off at school or put them on the bus each day."