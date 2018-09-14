After 4 months, couple to soon get possessions back from moving company

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) - We have a happy update to our exclusive Fox19Now Investigation about Flagship Van Lines, a moving company accused of bilking clients out of money and failing to deliver goods in eight different states.
After weeks of heartbreak, fearing all of their possessions were lost, Jeanne and Mike Porter in Hebron Friday received an email from Ohio Department of Transportation officials saying they’d be getting their stuff back very soon.
Back in August, the feds seized a warehouse in West Chester after Flagship was indicted as part of a nationwide scam.
When we rolled-up the warehouse in question on Duff Drive on Friday, the windows all had brown paper covering them and even parts of the address had been ripped away. We knocked on the door. No one answered.
Inside it though, are 89 boxes of personal items, plus all of the Porter's furniture, which has been identified.
The feds told the Porters, they may be close to returning their stranded items to them and it could happen any day now.
They’ve been living in their kids' basement in Hebron most of this summer. The retired couple waited more than a month, June into part of July in Sarasota Florida, for their life’s possessions to be delivered by Flagship, but it never happened.
"Our property is there! Hopefully it’s all of it!,” said Mike Porter. “You don’t know until you go see it.”
"It was a relief, it was!,” said his wife Jeanne. “We have had faith it was going to show up one of these days, we just didn't know when and how it was going to show up."
“They say yeah, you can come and get it, and everything is there, I’ll be there yesterday!,” said Mike. “You know what I’m saying!”
The family, along with so many others, is also looking to see how they can get back the thousands they’ve already shelled out in moving expenses.
There is also a new private FB group called, Flagship Van Lines/Buyer Beware, that’s been pretty active, but you have to ask to join.
A court order we just obtained that was signed this week, said US Department of Transportation agents will work with the rep from the leasing companies and the families affected to go in and get their stuff.
The Porters are one of about 90 families, who’ve gotten positive news. Sadly, there are still some 890 MORE families still waiting to hear where their stuff might be, spread across eight states.
If you believe you’ve been a victim, call 1-800-424-9071.
