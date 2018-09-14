Cincinnati church accepting water donations for Hurricane Florence victims

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - The Valley Church is hoping to fill a semi-truck with water and take it down to the Carolinas following Hurricane Florence.
Lead church pastor Chuck Smith says their goal is 1,000 skids of water.
Smith grew up in Norwood and wants the victims down south to know their not alone. "Norwood is such a tight knit community focused neighborhood and it's part of our DNA just to help others," said Smith.
Norwood has been a victim to major flooding in the past. Smith having been there believes it's important to help others when they're going through the same thing.
"We got each other's backs and the best way we can...lets love on our neighbors."
The church is accepting donations through October 7th. You can donate at The Valley Church, Norwood YMCA and Paper Trading Co.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.