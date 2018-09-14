Duke Energy employees taking Carolina calls

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As Florence causes millions to lose power, Duke Energy workers in the Tri-State are helping respond to some of those calls.
“It’s not a storm of inconvenience. It’s a life changing storm," Duke Energy Spokesperson Lee Freedman said.
Duke Energy has about 20,000 employees in the Carolinas ready to assess storm damage and restore power, which include about 800 from the Greater Cincinnati area.
“We have lawyers, accounts, engineers who are here in our customer care center fielding calls from our customers in the Carolinas and helping them plan their next steps and helping us as we plan our recovery in the days ahead," Freedman said. “We want everybody to be able to contact us to be able to share what’s happening with them. If they’re having a power outage to let us know so we can respond to them as soon as conditions are safe.”
Duke Energy officials said the company serves about four million customers in the Carolinas. One to three million are expected to lose power.
“There has been a steady flow of calls since we opened this supplemental call center this morning at 7 a.m. We expect the calls to ramp up later today and through the weekend and definitely through next week as we begin assessing damage and restoring power throughout the Carolinas," Freedman said.
The Customer Contact Center is expected to be in operation at least until Tuesday.
