FEMA taps Cincinnati tow truck company for hurricane disaster relief

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A local tow truck company is sending 10 trucks down to the Carolinas to help move vehicles stuck in flood waters.
Priority Towing says since they’r’e already going down there, they’re hoping to fill their truck beds with supplies.
The owner of the company, Bob Meyer, says FEMA called and asked if they would help
"I have 50 drivers and all of them want to go and a lot of them don't realize they got to stay here to work also but, yeah, we have a lot of volunteers ready to go," said Meyer.
The company drove down to Texas last year to help with relief following Hurricane Harvey. His crew spent 44 days down there towing around 250,000 vehicles. Meyer isn't sure what the aftermath of Florence will look like yet, but he worries it might resemble Harvey.
"Vehicles are everywhere and it water is getting 3 to 4 feet deep it's going into all your electrical components, your brakes, everything and usually the insurance just totals them out," said Meyer. FEMA is paying for fuel and board. "We up the insurance cause there's a lot that can happen and then we donate a lot of water and stuff," said Meyer.
Priority Towing is heading down Sunday at noon. They're accepting donations at the shop located at 4119 Spring Grove Avenue.
“If we have the opportunity to help, why not. It takes a little bit, but it’s just a part of giving back.”
