Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

(RNN) - The eye of Hurricane Florence directly struck Wrightsville Beach, NC, on Friday. The Category 1 storm officially hit the East Coast near Wilmington, NC around 7:40 a.m. ET, although its effects had already been felt for hours.
The impact is expected to be widespread, with destructive winds, life-threatening storm surge, dangerous surf, torrential rainfall, flooding and the potential for tornadoes. The storm is forecast to creep along the coast, dumping lots of water and lashing the area with winds.
More than 400,000 are already without power in North Carolina, state emergency management officials said, and at least 13,000 are without power in South Carolina, per WMBF.
“Catastrophic freshwater flooding” is expected over parts of the Carolinas.
The National Hurricane Center said in its 9 a.m. update that Florence had sustained winds of 85 mph and was about 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, NC, and 55 miles east of Myrtle Beach, SC, moving to the southwest at 6 mph.
The NHC said the center of the eye has been wobbling southwestward near the coast of southwestern North Carolina.
The mayor of New Bern, NC, said more than 200 have been rescued from floodwaters, with about 150 more people waiting to be rescued.
A gauge at Emerald Isle, NC, measured water 7 feet above normal, and water also is above normal in Pamlico Sound.
The storm is expected to slow and move west-southwest on land, along extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina Friday and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week, the NHC stated.
A surge is likely along portions of the South Carolina coast. Hurricane-force winds are expected to spread to other parts of the coast Friday. Inland flooding also is a concern.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged people to take the storm seriously.
“There is going to be a lot of rain. We are on the bad side of this storm. Our meteorologists are saying that the rainfall amounts will be devastating in certain areas,” he said Thursday.
Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina could see 20 to 30 inches of rainfall; some isolated areas could see 40 inches. The rainfall will cause catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding, the NHC said.
The remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia could see 6 to 12 inches, with some isolated areas seeing 15 inches. The rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.
About 800 flights in the region were canceled ahead of the storm, CNN reported.
More than 10 million people live in areas under warnings or watches for hurricane- or tropical storm- force winds, CNN reported. At least 1 million people were ordered to evacuate along the coast.
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland declared states of emergency. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on the federal level Tuesday for the Carolinas and Virginia.
Hurricane-force winds now extend up to 80 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 195 miles from the center of the storm.
A hurricane warning is in effect for South Santee River, SC, north to Duck, NC, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A hurricane watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, SC, to South Santee River, SC.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Duck, NC, to Cape Charles Light, VA, for Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort, and for Edisto Beach, SC, to South Santee River, SC.
In addition, the threat of storm surges looms for areas in the path of the storm, meaning life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland is possible.
Areas along the coast from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, NC, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Bay rivers may experience storm surges from 9 to 13 feet.
Other areas facing a surge include:
- Cape Fear, NC, to Cape Lookout NC, 7 to 11 feet
- Cape Lookout, NC, to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, 6 to 9 feet
- South Santee River, SC, to Cape Fear, NC, 4 to 6 feet
- Ocracoke Inlet, NC, to Salvo, NC, 4 to 6 feet
- Salvo, NC, to Duck, NC, 2 to 4 feet
- Edisto Beach, SC, to South Santee River, SC, 2 to 4 feet
The full impact of the storm surge on the coast will depend on whether the storm’s arrival coincides with high tide. However, the surge is expected to be accompanied by large and destructive waves, regardless of when the storm arrives.
“Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland across the remainder of the warning area through Saturday,” the NHC said.
The East Coast isn't the only area facing the brunt of a storm. Tropical Storm Olivia made a double landfall in Hawaii Wednesday morning, first in west Maui then Lanai, KHNL reports.
Torrential rains brought about significant flooding in some areas, with the rains expected to continue over Oahu through Thursday and possibly into Friday.
Olivia is the first tropical cyclone to make landfall on Maui in modern history, National Weather Service forecasters said.
Tropical Storm Isaac became Tropical Depression Isaac Friday morning. It's moving westward across the eastern Caribbean, where it's expected to bring tropical storm conditions and up to 5 inches of rain across the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.
Up to 3 inches of rainfall are expected for parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and Haiti, possibly causing life-threatening flash flooding.
Helene was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. It’s moving north, and is expected to turn away from the U.S.
Yet another tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Thursday night. The National Weather Center upgraded Subtropical Storm Joyce to Tropical Storm Joyce in its 11 p.m. Thursday update.
Joyce, which is about 1,090 miles west-southwest of the Azores, is moving south-southwest at 8 mph. It’s forecast to slow down and turn eastward by Friday night and then accelerate northeastward over the weekend.
And another disturbance is swirling around in the Gulf of Mexico. That system could develop into a tropical depression by Friday. The NHC is encouraging officials in northeastern Mexico, Texas and Louisiana to monitor its progress.
