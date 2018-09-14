Impacts of Hurricane Florence spread on social media

Hurricane Florence makes landfall (WOIO)
September 14, 2018 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated September 14 at 8:26 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hurricane Florence officially made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina.

Impacts from the storm have been posted on social media.

There were reports of a hotel collapse near Jacksonville, NC. Sixty people had to be evacuated before the structure’s roof caved in.

Posted by Jacksonville North Carolina Government on Friday, September 14, 2018

There have also been reports of damages to homes in Jacksonville.

7AM, September 14, 2018 - Several homes have been damaged by falling trees. These winds are expected to be at hurricane...

Posted by Jacksonville North Carolina Government on Friday, September 14, 2018

Other damage reports include video of a gas station collaspse:

Gas station awning collapses in Topsail Beach! HERE'S THE VIDEO>>> https://buff.ly/2x8LUnx

Posted by WECT News on Thursday, September 13, 2018

In the City of New Bern, there are currently over 150 people waiting to be rescued. The city posted on their Facebook page that they are in the process of rescuing those people.

Some residents are using social media to ask for help:

Others are posting impacts from their homes:

Eye Wall of Florence blasting Leland

Posted by Durin Naylor on Friday, September 14, 2018

Surf City, NC. Hurricane Florence.

Posted by Virginia Preparedness on Friday, September 14, 2018

You can watch live hurricane coverage here:

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence is close to landfall. >> http://bit.ly/2NEevKT

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, September 14, 2018

