OVI checkpoint Friday in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Law enforcement officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in Hamilton County Friday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mt. Healthy Police Department and the Hamilton County OVI Task Force, will hold an OVI Checkpoint in Mt. Healthy from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue south of Hastings Avenue.
The checkpoint is meant to help aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds.
Officers encourage those who drink alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before getting behind the wheel.
