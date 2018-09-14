Police now searching for white Honda in Western Hills HS student’s hit-skip death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are still looking for a the car that was involved in the hit-skip that took 15-year-old Gabby Rodriguez’s life.
At first, police said they were looking for a white Toyota Corolla. On Thursday, they released a picture of the suspect vehicle and said it’s in fact a white 2012-2015 four door Honda Civic.
The Western Hills High School student was hit while trying to catch a bus for school and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenosha Sanders, 27, according to police.
Sanders stopped at the scene, but the white Honda Civic hit Rodriguez a second time while she was trying to get back on her feet.
She was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to police.
Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept., 15 at McPherson Church, 931 McPherson Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45205 and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept., 17 followed by the funeral ceremony at the church.
“Just deal with your consequences,” Sebastian Rodriguez said. “We got our deck of cards that we got to deal with, our own deck of cards. You got to deal with yours. Just lay your cards on the table, just deal with the consequences.”
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
