Rubber Duck Regatta raises more than $1 million

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The Freestore Foodbank announced Friday that more than $1 million was raised by the 24th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta.
The money is equivalent to more than three million meals, according to the Freestore Foodbank.
This is the fifth consecutive year that the event has raised more than $1 million.
More than 176,000 rubber ducks swam on the Ohio River on Sunday, Sept. 2 prior to the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.
Winners of the annual Rubber Duck Regatta received their prizes Friday at the Freestore Foodbank administrative offices in the West End.
- First Prize (2018 Honda Accord): Josette Anderson-Price of West Price Hill
- $5,200 in groceries from Kroger ($100 per week for a year): Christine Anderson of Downtown Cincinnati
- $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Paul Cocke of Montgomery
- $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: George Drewyor of Amelia
- $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Katie Ziegler of Anderson Township
- $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Marlene Bosse of Colerain Township
- $500 cash from KEMBA Credit Union: Kyle Klingenberg of Hebron
The Rubber Duck Regatta has raised more than $12 million dollars in its 24-year history, the equivalent of more than 36 million meals for children and families in the community.
