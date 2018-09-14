Thane Maynard named Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Grand Marshal

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Grand Marshal for this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Thane Maynard.
Oktoberfest Cincinnati will be held September 21-23 on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm.
As Grand Marshal, Maynard will start the Running of the Wieners and lead the World’s Largest Chicken Dance at the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Main Stage & Sam Adams Bier Garten.
Maynard is internationally known for his dedication to wildlife preservation, research and education.
He has authored more than a dozen books, including one about baby hippo Fiona.
He has been sharing science and environmental news via his nationally-syndicated radio program, “The 90-Second Naturalist,” for thirty years.
Maynard’s travels to promote biological diversity, natural history and wildlife conservation have spanned five continents and earned him a membership in the Explorers Club.
