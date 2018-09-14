Veteran Harrison police officer loses cancer battle

BROOKEVILLE, IND. (FOX19) - A veteran local law enforcement officer who dedicated his life to protecting and serving the community he loved has lost his battle with cancer.
Harrison Police Officer Marvin Gambill, 57, died just after 5:30 a.m. Friday at home on his southeastern Indiana horse farm.
He was diagnosed just over a year ago with Stage 4 pancreatic and liver cancers.
The terminal diseases forced him to retire back in December, one month shy of his 30th anniversary with the Harrison Police Department.
“He went peacefully in his sleep. That’s all that mattered. He’s not in pain anymore,” said his wife, Donna, who was at his side.
The longtime couple married within days of his diagnosis and celebrated their first anniversary Monday.
Officer Gambill spent his finals days surrounded by family and friends; his horses and a new puppy, Hank.
He discontinued chemotherapy late last month after a valiant battle he touchingly chronicled on his Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart that I make this announcement. Marvin's health is declining to the point where he will no longer be receiving chemo and radiation treatments," his wife posted on Facebook late last month.
"This decision was not easy to make but the pain is getting to be too much so we have called in hospice. He will be spending his days at home with his new puppy."
When Officer Gambill was newly diagnosed and doctors gave him months to live, he remained optimistic.
He vowed to keep patrolling Harrison as long as he could.
""I love it here. It's just what a little small town is supposed to be," he said in an interview with FOX19 NOW back in September 2017.
“If I said I wasn’t afraid, I’d be lying to you, but I am more angry than afraid. I am angry because there are things that I want to get done that I’m not going to get done. I just want to hold on and make sure that my family is taken care of.”
He immediately began chemotherapy.
"As I entered the field of battle, I was and am afraid," he wrote about a month after his diagnosis.
"Afraid of the unknown, afraid of letting my loved ones down, and just plain afraid. But armed with my single most potent weapon, LOVE I go forward."
When Officer Gambill retired, Harrison City Council, the mayor and his co-workers honored him in a retirement ceremony with a plaque and three standing ovations.
“Serving the people of Harrison,” he said that night, “has been the greatest honor of my life. I can't tell you how, how heartfelt I mean that.”
The law enforcement community continued to rally around Officer Gambill - and two Hamilton County deputies diagnosed about the same time with Stage 4 cancers, Michael Ware and Tony Kelly.
Ware, sadly, lost his cancer battle last month.
But the men were all smiles as they met and shook hands as the sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 people attended a benefit for them in December.
Proceeds raised at "Benefit for Blue Against Cancer" were divided among them to help with their mounting medical costs.
The outpouring of support, hugs, smiles and laughter openly touched all three men and their families. It brought them much comfort and camaraderie at what can be an overwhelming and distressing time.
At one point, Officer Gambill became overcome with emotion and wept as he watched the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Pipe & Drum Corps play in a ceremony that kicked off the fundraiser.
"We have a history of doing for other people our whole lives," Gambill said in an interview with FOX19 NOW at the event.
"Now people are doing for us. I don't know about the other guys, but it's a little uncomfortable for me. It's put me a little outside my comfort zone. It's very much appreciated, but a different feeling altogether."
Services will be held soon for Officer Gambill, and he will be buried with full police honors, his wife said Friday.
The public will be welcome to attend, she added.
The date and time have yet to be set.
Arrangements will be handled by Jackman Hensley Funeral Home in Harrison.
A Go Fund Me account remains up to help Officer Gambill's family pay for his medical expenses and other related costs.
So far, $6,000 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.
