Volkswagen to Squash the Bug

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One of the few callbacks to the 1970′s still on the road is being discontinued.
USA Today is reporting Volkswagen is stopping production on its iconic Beetle next year because of falling sales.
VW will roll out two models in the next year, the Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL, then call it quits.
Company executives are keeping the door open for a possible comeback, but there’s no timetable for that just yet.
The Beetle was first produced way back in 1949. Its popularity reached a fever pitch when Disney released the movie, “Herbie the Love Bug" in 1968.
