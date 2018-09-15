Boone Co. deputy involved in Walton crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an officer-involved crash in Walton, Ky, dispatchers say.
A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy cruiser collided with car in the 10700 block of US-25/Dixie Highway near Maher Rd. at around 4:10 p.m., according to Boone Co. dispatchers.
Two people were trapped in the car and were extricated then taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, said dispatchers.
The deputy was not injured and no information on citations or charges were available, said officers.
