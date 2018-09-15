Cincinnati Ballet academy holds first open house Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Check out mini performances of the Cincinnati Ballet’s upcoming season, free trial classes, workshops and more at their academy’s inaugural open house Sunday.
Doors will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Otto M. Budig Academy, 1555 Central Parkway.
The free event gives the public an opportunity to discover all the academy has to offer.
You can meet their faculty and staff, explore our programs, and enjoy an opportunity to step into our studios in a fun and relaxed environment.
The Otto M. Budig Academy provides nearly 100 class offerings to children ages 2-18 in their Children’s and Main Divisions, along with an Adult Division that offers ballet and fitness classes.
For the first time ever, they’re also debuting a Children’s Division ballet class just for boys.
Last year, the Academy experienced unprecedented growth – serving 475 students in their Main and Children’s Divisions. T
This year, Academy enrollment has already topped 525 students.
Register for fall classes on site and receive a $30 discount on registration!
For more information, visit their website.
