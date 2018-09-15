Community comes together after supplies stolen from local rescue

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - All Dogs Come From Heaven Animal Rescue has been burglarized for the second time within two weeks, and this time, the thieves took almost everything.
This animal rescue not only helps dogs find their forever homes, it also provides everything from food, to medicine and crates for individuals as well as shelters in need.
“We now do about 100, 000 pounds of food a year going to rural shelters in five states... We also bulk food for natural disasters," Margaret Coplen, one of the volunteers from the organization, said.
Right as Kentucky was beginning to flood and many shelters were in need of food, everything was taken from ADCRH.
The storage warehouse in Avondale was robbed for a second time.
The first time 2800 pounds of food vanished. The second time, theives stole between 9 and 14,000 pounds of food, flea and tic medication, medicated shampoos, crates and dog beds.
“The amount of animals that are going to be deprived because of this is overwhelming and very sad," volunteer Lisa Metz Rabanus said.
Different businesses and community members have offered their services as both a drop off center for donations and cash, including Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall. More information on who helped donate and how can be found on the ADCFH facebook page.
Some bars like Rosedale OTR have offered $1 in donation to the rescue every time a certain beer or cocktail is sold.
As a result, ADCFH was able to send food and supplies to rural shelters in Kentucky who were in need of donations.
Right now, rescuers are giving the thieves time to return everything, but if it is not returned, the rescue plans to pursue criminal charges.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.