Warm, sunny day on tap
FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak
By Catherine Bodak | September 15, 2018 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated September 15 at 10:36 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We’re in for a warm and sunny Saturday with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

The low tonight will be 69.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. The humidity will stick around.

Our high temperature will reach 82.

A few afternoon showers are possible before heavier rain moves into the Tri-State as we finally see the remnants from Tropical Storm Florence.

Rainfall totals will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch.

Warmer-than average-conditions are expected for the middle and end of next week.

