Warm, sunny day on tap

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We’re in for a warm and sunny Saturday with a high temperature of 86 degrees.
The low tonight will be 69.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy. The humidity will stick around.
Our high temperature will reach 82.
A few afternoon showers are possible before heavier rain moves into the Tri-State as we finally see the remnants from Tropical Storm Florence.
Rainfall totals will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch.
Warmer-than average-conditions are expected for the middle and end of next week.
