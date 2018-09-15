‘He wasn’t having a good day’: Man cleverly wrestles shotgun from thief

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE/CNN) - A New Mexico man is being called a hero after he disarmed a suspect trying to steal a truck from the place where he works.
The incident was caught on company surveillance video.
"Well I decided that a long time ago, that neither me or anybody around me was going to be a victim if I could do anything about it," David Mann said. "I was close enough, I reached out and grabbed the shotgun and gave it a twist to point the barrel up."
Mann wasn't about to let a guy with shotgun take control.
It’s a situation most of us will never face.
It all started with a bad crash at an intersection where police said three people were in the car that caused the crash.
"Two males and a female were seen running from a vehicle, one of those individuals was reported to have a shotgun," said Simon Drobik of the Albuquerque Police Department.
The suspect ran about a half block down the street, right into the doors of a local business.
The suspect came in the open garage door shotgun in hand.
Mann and another co-worker were held up.
"He wasn't having a good day, I guess," Mann said. "(He) points a shotgun at us and yells at us to give him the keys to the truck."
But instead of giving up the keys, Mann says his instinct was to act confused.
"And I walked on over there and said ‘what do you want, you know, what truck you talking about?’ You know, just playing dumb."
That gave him the moment he needed to grab the gun.
"I pushed him back up against the wall over there and I think I might have said something like, ‘you want to die?’ " Mann said.
Mann's co-worker hit the suspect and he gave up the shotgun.
No one got hurt.
"My only regret is that he got away," Mann said.
Albuquerque police are still looking for the suspect, as well as a second man who ran from the scene.
