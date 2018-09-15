Parent: 10-year-old allegedly makes rape list

WALTON VERONA, KY (FOX19) - A 10-year-old is accused of creating a rape list according to parents and a city councilor in the Walton-Verona area.
The child’s actions prompted an immediate response from the superintendent of schools, Dr. Matt Baker.
He sent out a letter to parents which reads in part, “There was an incident this week at WVMS that has been investigated and addressed. I can’t give you any more specifics, but I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”
Some of the 10-year-olds statement and actions were caught on a cell phone video taken on a school bus in the Walton-Verona Independent school district.
In one of the clips, the child said, “When I'm an adult I'm going to grow up to be a rapist and rape people.”
Fox19 Now spoke to a parent who asked not to be identified. He said he is angry. He said one of his daughter’s is on that list.
“My wife had to explain,” said the parent. “What a rape list [is].”
Fox19 Now talked to city councilor Bobby McDonald by phone. He said his daughter is also on the list and he was told the child did not commit a criminal act.
McDonald said what bothered him was what happened after the incident was reported.
“He was allowed on the bus Tuesday afternoon where he continued his threats.”
McDonald said he hopes the child gets the help he needs.
It is not clear what discipline the child received.
