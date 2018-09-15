Residents push back on proposed project near Kenwood Mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Dozens of Sycamore Township and Indian Hill residents opposing a new development have hired an attorney to represent them.
Capital Investment Group (CIG) is proposing a development that will include a 257 luxury apartment complex, 135 room hotel, 103,000 square feet of office space, 18,000 square feet of retail space and 1,270 parking spaces that will be above and underground. The developers say 350 of those parking spaces will be dedicated to Jewish Hospital which is adjacent to the project site located on Kenwood Road near Happiness Way across from the Kenwood Mall.
Tracy and Greg Hughes have lived at their home for 24 years. "We raised both our daughters here. This is there home when they come home from out of town, this is where they come," said Tracy Hughes.
That's one of several reasons she says they're fighting against CIG's development.
"My personal feeling is that it's too big. We're not opposed to development here. We live near Kenwood, we just think this one is too dense," said Hughes.
CIG's president, David Bastos says the development will bring lots of opportunities like jobs to the neighborhood.
"It's a big development and there's lot of opposition to any change. Now, there are people that can live here, work here, play here, go shop here and spend all their time in the township," said Bastos.
CIG has also promised $1.2 million to Deer Park Schools to be used for improvements throughout the district. Bastos also says CIG will be making annual payments to the district for years to come. For the first ten years a payment of $397,000. Those payments will increase to $407,000 in years 11-20 and to $507,000 for years 21-30.
Hughes is concerned that CIG is swaying the outcome of Monday's trustee meeting saying, "they're buying votes."
Bastos says the development will increase resident walk-ability with plans to push back the sidewalk along Kenwood Road.
"We also plan on cutting of Happiness Way so you won't ever have our residents cutting through at all and frankly, today there are people that are cutting through the neighborhood," said Bastos.
Hughes says she's tried talking to the developers about eliminating an aspect of the project, hoping to make it a little bit smaller. "They won't take any element out of that," she said.
She says the trustees haven't been helpful either. "I'm really disappointed because I feel like the trustees should be protecting us," said Hughes.
FOX19 tried reaching out to the Sycamore Trustees Board and is waiting to hear back. Hughes says if they vote for the project, she and her husband will work to vote them out of office.
A meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Sycamore Township Administrative Building where the trustees are expected to vote on the matter.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.