Thieves Caught On-Camera get Instant Karma in Parking Lot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An attempted theft was thwarted by karma in Mt. Washington.
Witnesses to the theft report a group of six people walked into the Beechmont Avenue Family Dollar and attempted to load up their pockets and backpacks with merchandise.
“I don't know how old they were, coming in as a group and smoking dope,” a witness to the alleged crime, Joy said. “I'm still livid and I'm still shaking because it was such blatant disregard for authority.”
Joy says the group, consisting of both male and female suspects of unknown ages, attempted to walk out the front door laughing on their way out and it was at that time that management tried to confront the group.
“Fortunately their getaway car wasn't that reliable so two of the six were standing there trying to get this car started which is Karma at it's best, right?,” Joy said.
The witness has been in contact with Cincinnati Police since the Friday afternoon incident and reports they were able to make six arrests in the case. Joy also tells FOX19 the Mt. Washington community is standing united against these types of crimes.
“I worship here, I live here, I had a business here, we love it here, we're not going anywhere but most of all we're not caving and I'm speaking for a lot of people.”
This incident is expected to come up as a topic of conversation in the Mt. Washington community meeting next Wednesday.
