Traffic stop in Falmouth leads to drug bust

FALMOUTH, KY (FOX19) -A traffic stop leads to the arrest of two people and a drug bust in Falmouth, Ky.
Officers from the Falmouth Police Department made a traffic stop Thursday and arrested Jeremy Warman, 39, and Laura Johnson, 36, on multiple drug charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance, according to Kentucky State Police.
On Friday, a search warrant was issued to the Kentucky State Police for the home of Warman and Johnson in the 600 block of Main Street in Falmouth, said police.
The traffic stop and the search warrant resulted in the seizure of:
- 20.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine
- 8.8 grams of suspected Heroin
- 101 prescription pills
- 1 marijuana plant
- 1.4 grams of suspected marijuana
- 3 hand guns
- 1 assault rifle
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
The investigation is ongoing, said police.
