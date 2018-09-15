Visitations planned for Gabriella Rodriguez

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A funeral service and two visitation ceremonies are planned for 15-year-old Gabriella “Gabby” Rodriguez, a student who was hit by two separate vehicles and killed on Harrison Avenue on Monday.
The first visitation is set for Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Newcomer Family Obituaries listed the location as McPherson Church at 931 McPherson Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45205.
The second visitation, at the same location, will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second visitation will be followed by the funeral ceremony.
Rodriguez was hit while trying to catch a bus for school and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenosha Sanders, 27, according to police.
Sanders stopped at the scene, but a white Toyota Corolla, hit Rodriguez a second time while she was trying to stand up. The second driver fled the scene.
Cincinnati Police are still searching for that car and driver who were involved in the hit and skip that took Gabby’s life. They said it is a white Toyota Corolla, possibly an older model, possibly 2010, with Ohio plates.
