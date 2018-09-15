Weather Report from Steve Horstmeyer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Remember last weekend? I have good news for this weekend, it will be nothing like last weekend.
Hurricane Florence will continue to weaken, dump torrential rains and head for a u-turn north along the Appalachian Mountains over the weekend.
It looks like what is left of the hurricane will be too far to the east to bring trouble weather to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
We may see a few showers as early as Monday morning’s drive. By midnight Tuesday it will be gone.
Rain totals will be only a few hundredths around Cincy metro but to out east a few spots like Maysville, Vanceburg and West Union could see one-half inch.
A big warm will push the high temperature to 91° on Thursday. Then look for thunderstorms Friday as a cool front brings cooler air with near normal temperatures for the week after this coming week.
