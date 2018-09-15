White Castle selling Impossible Burger nationwide

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The plant-based burger from Impossible Foods will now be sold as a White Castle slider in all 377 restaurants in 13 states.
The Impossible slider was first seen in 140 White Castle locations in April.
“Our Cravers definitely developed a hunger for the Impossible Slider,” said CEO Lisa Ingram, whose family has led White Castle for four generations. “Sales easily exceeded our expectations. The Impossible Slider is a hit with both loyal ‘Cravers’ and customers brand new to White Castle who are seeking out this buzz-worthy slider.”
The impossible thing about these burgers is that they look and bleed like real meat, and apparently, even taste like it.
To make the sliders, Impossible Food uses a heme-containing protein from soy plants and insert it into genetically engineered yeast, the process is very similar to how Belgian beer is made, according to their site.
White Castle is is now the first nationwide fast-food chain to offer the Impossible Burger.
Impossible Foods will continue to roll out its plant-based meat in restaurants and other food service locations nationwide, then in retail locations, according to a press release.
“White Castle is teaching us how to popularize plant-based meat and become a mainstream, mass market menu item and cultural icon,” said Impossible Foods’ Founder and CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “This partnership is a big win for for consumers, with the partnership of White Castle and Impossible Foods.”
The Impossible Slider is topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles, and onions. It is available individually for $1.99.
