Cincinnati police investigating shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Avondale, police say.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Rockdale around 7 p.m. and the victim was found in a Xavier University parking lot.
An alert was sent out to Xavier students about the shooting.
“Cincinnati Police are investigating a situation that started off campus and ended up in the parking lot at the Village Apartments. No students are involved. Cincinnati Police are keeping us updated and we will continue to update the campus community,” stated the alert from Xavier University.
FOX19NOW has a crew at the scene and will have updates with the latest information.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.