Cones for the Cure: Sunday a free cone day at Graeter’s

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday is another Free Cone Day as Graeter’s continues its Cones for the Cure campaign.
The effort supports pediatric brain cancer research. Residents can get a free scoop of Elena’s Blueberry Pie from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Graeter’s asks those who partake to consider being a hero for those suffering from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas are highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain.
The ice cream chain’s goal is to raise $175,000 for The Cure Starts Now.
Those who donate more than $5 will be thanked with a booklet worth more than $20 in Graeter’s savings. Click or tap here to learn more.
