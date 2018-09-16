Cones for the Cure: Sunday a free cone day at Graeter’s

Effort supports pediatric brain cancer research

Cones for the Cure: Sunday a free cone day at Graeter’s
Sunday is another Free Cone Day as Graeter’s continues its Cones for the Cure campaign.
By FOX19 Web Staff | September 16, 2018 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated September 16 at 8:12 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday is another Free Cone Day as Graeter’s continues its Cones for the Cure campaign.

The effort supports pediatric brain cancer research. Residents can get a free scoop of Elena’s Blueberry Pie from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sliding into free cone day weekend... 👉9/16 get a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie at your neighborhood Graeter’s! #conesforthecure

Posted by Graeter's Ice Cream on Friday, September 14, 2018

Graeter’s asks those who partake to consider being a hero for those suffering from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas are highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain.

The ice cream chain’s goal is to raise $175,000 for The Cure Starts Now.

Those who donate more than $5 will be thanked with a booklet worth more than $20 in Graeter’s savings. Click or tap here to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.