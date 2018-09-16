Florence in the area Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
As the remnants of Florence drift into and through the region we can expect periods of rain and showers through the day Monday, with the heaviest rain situated east of the Cincinnati metro area.
While rainfall totals will be modest, less than one inch, it will contribute to a damp and rather dreary day.
With the clouds and rain in the area, high temps will be limited to the upper 70s.
This system will move out fairly quickly, so that by Tuesday, we will see clearing skies and highs back in the low/mid 80s.
Pleasant weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, but rain and thunder chances return to the forecast from Friday into the weekend.
