Florence remnants should reach Tri-State after midnight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s a warm and muggy Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The afternoon will be warm and humid as daytime highs reach the low-to-mid 80s. Residents should be able to expect increasing clouds.
Showers from the remnants of Florence will move into the Tri-State after midnight. The wet weather is expected to stick around tomorrow with a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be highest in our southeast and easternmost counties. Most areas will receive under 1 inch.
Dry skies are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers return to the region late Thursday into Friday. Warmer than average temperatures are also in the forecast for most of the week.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm & Muggy.
HIGH: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers after midnight. Cloudy.
LOW: 68
TOMORROW: Showers. Afternoon thunderstorms possible.
HIGH: 77
