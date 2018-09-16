Kentucky Army National Guard will deploy to North Carolina

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Col. Dwayne Lewis will lead approximately 60 members of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s unit, the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, to Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a press release.
The soldiers will provide command and control for all Army Aviation assets responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
They will leave early Sunday morning from the Kentucky Air Guard Base in Louisville to synchronize all aviation efforts of communication and offer assistance to those affected by the storm.
“This is one of the best parts of being a Guardsman, answering the call for help from citizens of our neighboring states,” Lewis said. “As an aviation unit, we know the expertise we bring is sometimes the only hope that those in need may have, and we take the mission of supporting our neighbors and rendering life sustaining aid very seriously.”
Soldiers from the Brigade and other Kentucky Aviation units went to assist with Hurricane Irma, Maria, and Harvey last year.
There are currently more than 7,500 National Guardsmen deployed to assist with those affected by the storm, including 12 Airmen from Kentucky’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron from Louisville.
“Helping our fellow citizens never gets old,” said Capt. Miles Miller, Commander of the Headquarters’ Company, 63rd TAB. “We are well trained and prepared to execute our mission. It is an honor and a privilege to lead these Soldiers into the path of the storm.”
