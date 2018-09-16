Police: Car stolen in Roselawn

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an auto theft that occurred in Roselawn on Northwood Drive.
The car was stolen overnight sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday while it was parked on the street.
The owner said he lost the keys to the car, according to police.
The car is a white 2007 Volvo S40 with a Kentucky temporary tag of 9475824.
Anyone with information about the crime, suspect, or the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
