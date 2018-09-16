Police investigate aggravated robbery in Northside

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery in Northside on the 4200 block of Brookside Avenue.
The person was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday at 9:36 p.m.
Two suspects approached the victim, one of them had a black revolver, and demanded the victim’s property, according to police.
The thieves were able to get the victim’s cell phone, wallet, and cash during the robbery.
The victim was not harm and the suspects fled on foot. It is unknown which of the two had the revolver.
The first suspect is a black male, unknown age, 5′04″ tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing dark pants and had a gray shirt pulled over his face.
The second suspect was a black male, around 15 years old, 5′05″ tall and 130 pounds. He had black hair.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
