Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured in Bond Hill area

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are asking anyone with information about a Friday shooting in the Bond Hill area to contact CrimeStoppers.
The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. along the 4800 block of Reading Road, according to police. They say the victim was in a parking lot with friends when she heard one or two gunshots -- she was transported to a local hospital when she realized she’d been struck in the upper arm.
Police say the injuries were not life threatening.
Those with information on the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
