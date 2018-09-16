Spreading more Christmas cheer for Tri-State boy with terminal cancer

Burlington, KY (FOX19) -
Family, friends and even members of the community came together on Saturday to try and put a smile on Brody Allen’s face and spread a little bit more Christmas cheer.
“Anything we could do to make Brody feel better and bring any joy to him we’re happy to do it and are glad we could be apart of this,” Detective Kris Weber with the Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office said.
He’s only two years old but is tackling terminal brain cancer. His family got the devastating diagnosis back in May. Since then their focus has been on keeping Brody cheerful.
“He’s strong today," Brody’s Father Todd Allen said. "He’s having a good day and that’s what counts.”
The family is celebrating Christmas early this year and several cards have already popped up in the mail, even one from Italy. Gifts have been delivered to Brody’s home. His fight ultimately capturing the hearts of people all over the world.
“To have so many people across the world reach out to my son and to tell him Merry Christmas and we’re thinking of you and we love you is just the greatest gift that I as a father couldn’t ever give him," Todd said.
In addition to a raffle and auction to raise money for the family, Brody even got a visit from Santa who delivered a puppy named Lucy.
“His older sister said hey let’s start naming names and whatever he can say best and it feels right that’s what the dogs name is so after several names it’s Lucy," Brock said.
If you still want to make a donation or send Brody a Christmas card, you can. The address is 9696 Adair Court, Cincinnati 45251.
A GoFundMe has also been set up.
