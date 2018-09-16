Taco Bell fires employee who refused to serve English-speaking customer

HIALEAH, FL (WSVN/CNN) - Alexandria Montgomery claims she got turned away at a Taco Bell in Hialeah, FL, because she did not speak Spanish.
The entire ordeal was captured on video.
"I'm trying to order and she's telling me I can't order because she doesn't speak English,” Montgomery said in the video. ”Who's wrong? What did I do wrong?"
Wednesday night around 10:30, she and her friend made a stop at the location on 9th Street near East Eighth Avenue.
“She was saying something in Spanish that I didn't understand. And I replied and said, 'No habla Español,' Montgomery recalled, “and she replied, 'No habla Inglés.'"
She then pulled up to the window and says the Taco Bell employee still refused to take her order.
“That doesn't make any sense," Montgomery stressed in the video.
The employee at the window went on to say no one at the fast food joint speaks English. She then shut and locked the drive-thru window.
Montgomery spent more than three minutes at the window trying to order.
She got nothing in return.
"I simply wanted a quesadilla. And that's not that hard to understand in Spanish because I think it's a Spanish word," Montgomery explained,
Taco Bell's corporate office released a statement that said, in part: ”This does not meet our customer experience expectations. We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this does not happen again.”
The employee in question has since been terminated.
"You know, America's is the land of the free, but I accept everyone for who they are. And I felt like I don't belong here when she denied me service," Montgomery said.
Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.