Texas officer killed as police move in to arrest robbery suspects

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT/CNN) - Two robbery suspects are in custody and one is dead following a gun battle with police, during which one officer was fatally shot in the head.
Undercover Officer Garrett Hull died late Friday night after he was shot outside the Los Vaqueros bar in Fort Worth, TX, during a confrontation with a group of armed robbery suspects.
“We’ve lost a true hero, someone who has dedicated more than one tour of service to this great city and was senselessly killed by three known criminals,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.
Surveillance video from inside the bar shows gunmen with faces covered holding guns to people’s heads. People were pushed down and forced to hand over wallets, purses, cash and anything else of value.
Police had been tailing the suspects because they believed they could be linked to 15 robberies since June that targeted bars with Hispanic customers. The suspects are accused of pistol whipping and dragging people inside the bars.
To avoid hostages, officers stayed back as Friday’s robbery happened then moved in to make the arrests when the suspects left the bar.
That’s when police say one of the suspects, later identified as 23-year-old Dacion Steptoe, started shooting.
During the ensuing gunfire, Hull was shot in the head and later died of his injuries. Police returned fire, and Steptoe was shot and killed.
“There’s not a dry eye in this house,” said Fitzgerald about Hull’s death. “Our whole department is hurting right now… A situation like this is something that’s going to galvanize this police department, galvanize the city.”
Hull had 17 years of service with the Fort Worth Police Department and was in law enforcement for 19 years. His fellow officers described him as a man of strong character who was well loved.
Fitzgerald said Hull’s legacy will live on because he is an organ donor.
Hull left behind a wife and two daughters.
Two of the robbery suspects, identified as Samuel Mayfield and Timothy Huff, are in custody.
Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.