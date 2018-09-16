Woman rescued from apartment fire in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Pippin Road for the report of a structure fire.
According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center indicated there was a blind woman trapped inside her apartment that she believed was on fire.
Two Colerain Police officers, Officer Dale Woods and Lt. Chris Phillips, were the first to arrive on the scene.
The two entered the apartment complex, heard the fire alarms, and knocked on the door of the unit where the fire was reported.
The blind woman answered the door, smoke rolled out of the apartment, and the officers led the woman out of the apartment.
She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then transported to Mercy West Hospital.
The entire building was searched and another group of people were escorted outside by the first responders, according to the press release.
The fire units extinguished the fire and searched for any fire extension throughout the building and were able to determine the fire was contained to the initial apartment unit. Smoke was present in the adjacent apartment as well as in the hallways of the building.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $5,000.
