Busy weekend for Ohio Task Force 1 in North Carolina

KINSTON, NC. (FOX19) - Members of a local urban search and water rescue team are working around the clock helping North Carolina flood victims.
Ohio Task Force 1 is among hundreds of rescuers who were busy in floodwaters over the weekend, according to the team’s Facebook page.
A task force member found a cat inside a flooded restaurant in Kinston on Saturday, one of the latest posts shows.
He carried the cat on a raft to safety.
The task force, based out of Dayton, responds to major storms and disasters. It has a swift water rescue team made up of local firefighters, including several from Cincinnati Fire Department and suburban agencies.
They most recently helped victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas last year.
Two teams from the task force are in North Carolina right now, including at least four from the Cincinnati Fire Department and a West Chester fire lieutenant.
They drove down last week to set up and be in place, ready to instantly respond.
Hurricane Florence made landfall on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, early Friday as a Category 1 storm with maximum winds of 90 mph.
Rivers are swelling, and the storm claimed at least 17 lives over the weekend.
Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge flooded the Neuse River in New Berm and other rivers and areas.
More than 170 roads are impassable, including two highways, and more than 600,000 people remain without power this morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.