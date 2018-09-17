FC Cincinnati to break ground on training center

By Kim Schupp | September 17, 2018 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 11:41 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will break ground on the 23.6-acre club’s training center in Milford on Wednesday.

The complex will be located on Lila Avenue, off Rt. 275 in Milford on the site of the current Expressway Park softball complex and adjoining property.

FC Cincinnati, Clermont County municipal leadership and special guests will be apart of the ground breaking at 2 p.m.

The complex is expected to fully operational by July 2019 and all site work is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The FC Cincinnati training complex will include three full-size, lighted soccer fields (two grass, one artificial turf), as well as a goalkeeper-specific training area.

