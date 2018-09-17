Fifth Third lobby to reopen Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The main lobby at Fifth Third Center is set to reopen Monday morning after an active shooter killed three people and wounded two others before police shot and killed him Sept. 6.
The building reopened four days after the shooting, on Sept. 10, but the lobby’s main entrance off Fountain Square has remained blocked off until now.
Employees who work at Fifth Third Bank’s world headquarters inside the high-rise building in the heart of downtown Cincinnati and other companies located there have been using a different entrance.
Fifth Third officials say they have constructed a community wall for people to leave messages for victims and staff.
The wall will be unveiled in a 9 a.m. memorial service Monday.
A moment of silence will be observed at 9:06 a.m., the moment shots rang out.
Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, fired a total of 35 rounds when he opened fire in the lobby, according to Cincinnati police.
He killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48. and wounded two bank employees, Brian Sarver and Whitney Austin.
Perez also fired at Cincinnati police when the first ones responded in three and a half minutes.
They returned fire, shooting through the glass to kill him.
FOX19 NOW is live on Fountain Square this morning and will have continuing coverage of the memorial service as the healing process continues for so many.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.