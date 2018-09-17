Local author and illustrator has a new book

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Local illustrator and author Loren Long has a new book.
“There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” is a take on a popular children’s song which will have everyone singing.
Long will be singing copies of his new book and singing to the kids this weekend.
He’ll be appearing at the Blue Manatee, this Sunday at 2pm. He’ll also be available to sign copies of his previous books, which includes ones he’s illustrated for celebrities like Madonna and even President Barack Obama.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.