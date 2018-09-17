$2 million bond for Akron man accused of killing girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A judge set bond at $2 million for the the 52-year-old Akron man accused of killing his girlfriend and then burying her body in the backyard.
David Callaghan pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence Monday morning.
Akron police say Callaghen killed Martha Robin Freitag, 53.
Freitag’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave behind their home in the 600 block of Crouse Street on Sept. 13.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office utilized the help of an anthropology team from Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA to recover the remains.
She was reported missing by her daughter on Sept. 5.
Neighbors tell Cleveland 19 Freitag was last seen in late July.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.